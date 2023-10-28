Recipes for leftover Pumpkins this Halloween

Halloween Gnocchi Recipe

Kicking off with a spine-tingling recipe: Swamp Gnocchi! Say goodbye to endless chopping – we’re using Mash Direct Green Cabbage for a frightfully easy and delicious dinner idea, perfect for Halloween parties!

Ingredients:

Mash Direct green cabbage

150g frozen peas

500g pack of gnocchi

20g pumpkin seeds

Zest and juice of 1/2 lemon

75ml single cream

30g fresh basil

30g parmesan cheese

Boil the frozen peas for 3 minutes and microwave the green cabbage for 3 minutes. Crush pumpkin seeds until partially broken down. Set aside half of the cooked veg for later. Blend half of the vegetables and add the lemon zest, lemon juice, basil, cream, and parmesan until smooth. Cook the gnocchi per pack instructions and stir in the blended sauce and pasta water. Add the remaining vegetables. Garnish with more parmesan and crushed pumpkin seeds.

Halloween Soup recipe

Embrace the cosy vibes of autumn with our Pumpkin Soup! Say goodbye to time spent chopping with our secret ingredient: Mash Direct Carrot and Parsnip!

Ingredients

1 white onion

1 clove garlic

1 small pumpkin chopped

3 Leeks

2 celery stalks

1 Mash Direct Carrot & Parsnip

400ml vegetable stock

1 tbsp heavy cream

1 tsp parsley

1 tsp rosemary

Salt & pepper

Sauté onions and garlic in oil. Add leeks, celery, and pumpkin. Then, the magic touch – Mash Direct Carrot and Parsnip! Pour in 400ml of vegetable stock and let it simmer. Season with salt, pepper, and rosemary. Once everything’s tender, blend to creamy perfection. Serve in your favourite bowl, a drizzle of cream, or a sprinkle of fresh herbs, and savour the vibrant flavours of autumn.

Get ready for Halloween and cosy up on chilly nights with this easy and delicious soup. Enjoy the freshness and fantastic flavour of Mash Direct!

Share your creations with us! ? Mash Direct