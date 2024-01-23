Kendamil launched Kendamil’s Pro-Comfort Baby Drops in January, the brand’s very first digestive supplement, thoughtfully blended and scientifically supported to deliver healthy live cultures to infants’ gut. Friendly bacteria for little tummies.

They is a pioneering, fast growing and uniquely British brand that is leading the way in the baby formula industry.

Kendamil Pro-Comfort Baby Drops provide essential live cultures to little ones from birth, up to three years. Kendamil Pro-Comfort Baby Drops blends three live cultures including Bifidobacterium Lactis, Lactobacillus Reuteri and Lactobacillus Rhamnosus. Standing out on the shelf, the brand-new Kendamil Pro-Comfort boasts a huge 375 million CFU (probiotics) in each serving as well as added prebiotic FOS. Containing just 5 ingredients, it is also gluten-free, non-GMO and features zero maltodextrin. It’s also suitable for vegetarian, halal and kosher diets.

Each 7.5ml bottle of Kendamil Pro-Comfort Baby Drops contains a month’s supply, with an expectation of 5 drops a day. With an RRP of £14.99, Kendamil Pro-Comfort Baby Drops are also cheaper than the market equivalents, delivering on the brand’s promise for incredible quality at an everyday affordable price.

RRP: £14.99

Stockists: www.kendamil.com