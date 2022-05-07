Rhodes is Open for Business

Amada Colossos the 5-star luxury seafront resort overlooking the Aegean Sea on the cosmopolitan and history-rich island of Rhodes, reopens on May 1st for the 2022 season with authentic experiences for an unforgettable Greek island getaway. From new spa treatments, to unparalleled gastronomic experiences and sea adventures, there is something for everyone to enjoy this Summer at the resort, which has recently been nominated in the Condé Nast Traveller 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Bonfires on the beach

Culinary Voyage

A Greek paradise for food lovers, Amada Colossos treats guests to an exquisite choice of local and international tastes. This June will see the launch of Pelago, a traditional Greek barbeque located right on the beach with the backdrop of the Aegean Sea. Large bonfires will be lit for the cooking of the famous ”antikristo” lamb, while authentic local delicacies will also be prepared on the spot including pies from different regions of Greece with homemade phyllo in wood ovens, a selection of hearty mageireuta – traditional dishes cooked in a pot or in the oven – and local cuisine including karavoli (snails fried in red sauce with onions and spice) and kokkinisto (Greek-style beef stew in tomato sauce).

This season will see the opening of the new beach bar Galini, which will offer a variety of cocktails, drinks and refreshments on the beach. The à-la-carte Greek taverna, Votsala’ will also be launching a lunch menu for the first time, where guests can enjoy locally inspired comfort food

with a twist.

To take a little part of the Greek holiday back home, the resort has introduced gift boxes made exclusively by the pastry chef with a selection of scrumptious baklava and delicious macarons.

Cruises

What’s the best way to explore the island? Hop on a cruise. Up to 12 Amada guests can set sail on a private day cruise to discover the surrounding magnificent beaches and islands including

Lindos, Panormitis Symi Island, Prasonisi and Anthony Quinn Bay.

Kids’ Activities

This season will introduce, Amadino – Amada Colossos’ newly appointed mascot and guest of honour who will have countless fun activities and events planned for the young ones this summertime. Alongside a 5-slide waterpark, 3 kids clubs, a 400-capacity amphitheatre for entertainment and a ton of sports activities including volleyball on the beach, archery, various watersports and a tennis court, there’s never a dull moment at Amada Colossos Resort.