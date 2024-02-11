Three New Ranges From: Japan Centre 

Korean goodies as well as gorgeous new lifestyle and kids products

This winter, Japan Centre – Europe’s largest Japanese food hall – is launching three exciting new ranges online and at Japan Centre Leicester Square and Ichiba Westfield London, including merch for kids, delicious Korean groceries and a huge collection of authentic lifestyle products.

From new clothes, kitchen utensils and a whole selection dedicated to kids, right through to stocking up on the best foods that Korea has to offer, Japan Centre is a one stop shop for authentic Asian goodies.

Japanese Coin Store Range – Japanese lifestyle for less

Offering great price-points, the Watts Lifestyle range is now stocked in Japan Centre and offers a wide variety of typical Japanese stationery, kitchen utensils, cosmetics and bathroom pampering products.

Coming in a variety of cute designs, the Watts Lifestyle collection is perfect for people of all ages whether shopping for presents or stocking up on some everyday essentials to have at home.

From hand towels and chopsticks right through to sticky notes with adorable cat designs, there is something for everyone.

These products all come from the popular 100 Yen stores in Japan that sell products for daily life but in more fun and creative designs, and all at good value.

Shinkansen range for children

Landing this winter, the Shinkansen collection is set to please every child in the UK, ranging from stationary, clothes and even plasters. Kids can expect to have their very own chopsticks, find new jewellery nail stickers, cute socks in lots of different patterns and even two-piece dress sets with gorgeous Japanese designs on them.

Korean food range

Discover new flavours and favourites with Japan Centre’s new Korean range, including spicy Gochujang paste, kimchi, instant ramen, Korea’s national drink sojou in fresh and fruit flavours, and the ice pouches that went viral this year.