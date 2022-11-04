LINCOLNSHIRE Showground has revealed this year’s date for the Food and Gift Fair 2022. Returning for its 21st year, the popular event will take place on Saturday 26 November and Sunday 27 November.

Each winter the weekend marks a staple in the festive calendars of many from across Lincolnshire and beyond, with more than 8,000 people expected to attend the festive extravaganza this year.

Advanced tickets are now on sale, with members of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society able to take part in an exclusive preview of the Fair on Friday 25 November.

The two-day Christmas-themed fair is one of the biggest food festivals in the country, welcoming more than 120 food, gift, and craft exhibitors as well as demonstrations by top local chefs and producers and performances from choir groups. Located around the Fair will be fun and educational activities for children as well as catering concessions serving hot and cold refreshments.

The Food and Gift Fair is one of several events organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, and organisers are preparing for the biggest and busiest fair to date.

Sarah Duxbury, BD and Trade Sales Manager at Lincolnshire Showground, said: “We are all very excited for the return of the Food and Gift Fair this year and we expect our biggest attendance yet. It’s the perfect way to kick off the festive season with something special for all ages – food lovers and Christmas shoppers alike.

“Each year the Fair presents a great opportunity to increase awareness of local talent and brands. Visitors will be able to sample the best of Lincolnshire produce, including famous pork pies, speciality cheese, wine tasting, locally distilled gin, chocolate, fudge and much more.”

This year’s fair will be hosted indoors in the Showground’s EPIC Centre and Exo Centre.

Sarah said: “It’s exciting to be able to bring back one of our most popular events again, and this year we’ve doubled-down on our commitment to provide a range of fantastic activities for the whole family. This year children will be able to visit Santa’s Grotto and Bakehouse, where they can join in on the fun and educational activities throughout the day.”

Tickets for the Fair can be bought online for £5.50 each (plus booking fee) in advance, and are valid for either day of the event. Tickets will be available on the gate for £7 each on either day, and all attendees will also have access to free parking. Children under five years old go free when accompanied by an adult. As the event is held indoors, only assistance dogs will be permitted.