Barbiecore Makeover

THE INTERIOR TREND WHICH IS SET TO TAKE OVER SUMMER

Pink continues to be one of the most popular colours on the catwalks as luxury fashion brands including Valentino, Jil Sander and Loewe all featured vast swathes of vibrant pink in their Resort 2024 Menswear shows.

But it’s not just the fashion world which continues to be captivated by the positive, feel-good spirit of bright pink shades as Google searches for Barbiecore home décor are up by 200% over the past few weeks, proving UK homeowners are keen for inspiration on how to introduce the bold interior trend into their property.

Speaking of the Barbiecore interior trend, Jennifer Porter, Senior Designer at Neville Johnson, said: “When it comes to pink interiors, it’s important to get the most of this colour, no matter your style.

“Shades of pinks, which conjure the beauty of playful femininity, are perfect for adding instant personality to your relaxing spaces and pairing with warm gold door handles will perfectly complement the pink hues.

“Neville Johnson’s exclusive colour ‘Coral Rose’ is the perfect shade for homeowners who want to introduce Barbiecore into their property in a bold and sophisticated way and can be seen in our bespoke walk-in wardrobe which emulates a luxury jewellery box.

“For other ways to embrace Barbiecore, Neville Johnson’s bespoke pink dressing room takes a fun and unique approach and adds instant glamour to any dressing space.

“Combining florals with the brand’s Watermelon shade, this design is guaranteed to grab your attention, every time you enter.”

Neville Johnson’s Bespoke Pink Dressing Room