New Sustainable & Full Cup Offerings from Bravado Designs

Bravado Designs launches favourites Plunge and Muse in sustainable fabrics, and now with full cup sizing options

Lingerie experts, Bravado Designs, continue to offer comfort with a conscience as they re-introduce two collection favourites in sustainable fabrics, the Plunge Nursing Bra and the Muse Everyday Bra, now with the added bonus of an extended size range (up to an F cup).

Thoughtfully designed with super soft, sustainably sourced fabrics, the multi-award-winning lingerie brand provides comfort and support for mums through pregnancy, breastfeeding, and post-nursing, whilst taking care of Mother Earth too.

Ideal for pregnant and nursing mothers looking for a smooth, modern silhouette, the Plunge provides a sleek contour, without compromising flexibility. The luxuriously soft yet structured bra adjusts with mum’s body as she grows, thanks to Bravado’s innovative Eco-Adapt 360° stretch fabric, gently adapting to her changing shape during pregnancy and nursing. With easy to use, one-handed Bravado ‘B’ nursing clips, mums can feed whenever or wherever required. Featuring a low cut, plunge sweetheart neckline, the wire-free design includes sewn in foam cups, which provides a smooth appearance under clothing – hugging mum in all the right places.

When the nursing clips are no longer required, the Muse is ready to become mum’s favourite everyday t-shirt bra. Featuring the same seamless comfort and 360° stretch fabric, sewn in cups and sweetheart neckline as the Plunge, the Muse is ideal for transitioning mums as it offers the same great look and support, but as part of Bravado’s post-nursing offerings, to support beyond her breastfeeding journey. A bra that every woman would want in her lingerie collection!

Even better, both the Muse and Plunge are now available in full cup sizing, created with curvier mums in mind. Designed to support a fuller chest, the full cup options offer a better fit for small band with larger cup thanks to increased trim size (including elastics, straps and hook & eye).

Bravado Designs Vice President, Marketing Jennifer Sparks, commented:

‘We are so pleased to re-introduce both Plunge and Muse to the collection, now in sustainable fabrics and full cup sizes. We are so proud to be able to offer lingerie essentials for expectant and nursing mothers, and beyond! The Muse and Plunge make for the perfect t-shirt bra, so great for everyday wear – we know mums will love to have the styles back with an eco-conscious touch.’

Plunge Nursing Bra Stockist: https://uk.bravadodesigns.com RRP: £38.00

Muse Everyday Bra Stockist: https://uk.bravadodesigns.com RRP: £38.00