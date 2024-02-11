Safer Internet Day

Screen Time gives users a better understanding of the time they and their kids spend using apps, visiting websites, and on devices overall. They can get weekly reports or see specific app usage, notifications, and device pickups. Screen Time also lets users set the amount of time they and their kids can spend each day on specific apps and websites. Parents can create exceptions for specific apps, like Messages or education apps, and kids can always request more time for adults to approve. Learn more about Screen Time.

With App Limits , users can combine individual apps and websites, and even whole categories, into a single, easy-to-manage limit. They are able to set a limit for a group of apps and websites, like games or their kids' favorite streaming apps. Kids will get a notification when they've reached their time limit, so they can quickly wrap up a conversation, save a file, or close a game session before their time runs out – or ask for more time.

Communication Safety detects sensitive images or videos that children might receive or attempt to send in Messages, Airdrop, FaceTime messages, Contact Posters in the Phone app, and Photos. If Communication Safety detects that a child receives or is attempting to send content that might contain nudity, it warns them, gives them options to stay safe, and provides helpful resources. Learn more about Communication Safety.

Screen Distance uses the TrueDepth camera to detect when a user holds their iPhone closer than 12 inches for an extended period, and encourages them to move it farther away. Screen Distance can help children engage in healthy viewing habits that can lower their risk of myopia and can give people of all ages the opportunity to reduce digital eyestrain. Learn more about Screen Distance.

iCloud Private Relay helps protect the users privacy when they browse the web in Safari. It ensures that no single party — not even Apple — can see both who the user are and what sites they’re visiting. Users with an iCloud+ subscription can turn on Private Relay in Settings > Apple ID > iCloud > Private Relay. Learn more about Private Relay.

Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight, and Safari Search provides additional resources to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations. For example, users who ask Siri how they can report child exploitation will be pointed to resources for where and how to file a report. Learn more about the expanded guidance.

Family Setup lets family members who don’t have their own iPhone enjoy the features and benefits of an Apple Watch. Learn more about Family Setup.

With no ads, no in-app purchases, and strong user privacy protections, Apple Arcade offers a fun and safe gaming experience for users of all ages. Learn more about Apple Arcade.

Family Sharing lets the user and up to five other family members share access to amazing Apple services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade. Family members access each service from their own Apple IDs, so they see only their own content, preferences, and recommendations — not the whole family’s. The entire family can also share a single iCloud storage plan large enough to store everyone’s photos, videos, and files. Each person’s files and documents remain private, but it’s easy to see how much storage everyone is using. Set up Family Sharing.

When a family sets up purchase sharing, all new Apple Books and App Store purchases will be billed to the organizer’s account. And if Ask to Buy is turned on for children in the family, when a child initiates a purchase, an alert is sent to the organizer, who can review the download and approve or decline it right from the organizer’s device. This applies to both purchases and free downloads. Set up Ask to Buy.

About the research (UK)

The research for Apple was carried out online by Research Without Barriers (RWB) between 12 / 01 / 2024 and 18 / 01 / 2024 amongst a panel of 1,001 UK parents of school aged children (7-16-years-old). All research conducted adheres to the MRS Codes of Conduct (2023) in the UK and ICC/ESOMAR World Research Guidelines. Research Without Barriers is registered with the Information Commissioner’s Office and is fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act (2018).

Additional Resources

Apple offers a wide variety of tools and resources for parents and guardians to help ensure young people can use their devices safely. To learn more about these visit www.apple.com/families