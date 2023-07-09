Ziggle Baby launches a new range of Comforter Blankets

Due to popular demand, multi-award winning UK brand Ziggle have expanded their bestselling comforter blanket range. The super-soft, velour plush animal blankets make the cuddliest friends for babies to snuggle with. They comfort & soothe babies to sleep.

An additional benefit new for 2023 are the silky tags sewn along the blankets’ edges that provide sensory relief when babies feel them. These cute animals can also be used as toy puppets to play with too. 24-7 companions for little babies!

Exceptionally well priced, these adorable animals make a lovely gift for a baby shower or to welcome a newborn baby.

The perfect companion for babies to cuddle.

Available in nine adorable animals:

? Elephant

? Puppy

? Dinosaur

? Duck

? Giraffe

? Fox

? Bunny

? Reindeer

? Penguin

www.ziggle.co.uk

@ziggleuk