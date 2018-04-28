Celtic Manor Resort Activities for Families

The five-star Celtic Manor Resort, awarded the UK’s Best Hotel 2017, is set in more than 2,000 acres of panoramic parkland at the gateway to Wales, in the beautiful Usk Valley.

Along with four hotels, including a 330-room luxury Resort Hotel, an historic 19th century Manor House with 70 rooms, the 148-room Coldra Court and the Newbridge on Usk country inn with six rooms, the resort offers guests a choice of eight restaurants with highlights including the award-winning Steak on Six and Cen with MasterChef finalist Larkin Cen.

With an offering for everyone to enjoy, the luxury resort boasts two exceptional spas, a brand new champagne and beauty bar, state-of-the-art health clubs, three championship golf courses (host to the Ryder Cup 2010), fishing, adventure golf, a treetop high ropes course and tennis courts.

Swing From The Tree Tops

Adrenaline junkie families can take to the tree tops Forest Jump – located in woodland on the Resort’s grounds, Forest Jump features both high and low ropes courses, bridge walkways and challenging obstacles, plus a freefall ‘Power Fan’ jump. The exhilarating high ropes course combines 30 testing elements and concludes with a zip line – not for the faint hearted!

The Low Ropes Adventure is priced at £11 per person, both open to those aged over 6 years with a minimum height requirement of over 1.4m. Available daily throughout school holidays. Advance booking is required 01633 410587.

Adventure Golf

Families can tee-off at one of Europe’s finest golfing destinations with Adventure Golf. Adventure is the key word as the course is overflowing with obstacles, including a lake leading to the dragon’s lair. Designed for all ages and levels of experience, the game is perfect for all the family. A family game of Adventure Golf (4 players) is priced at £20 for 9 holes. All ages are welcome. Available daily throughout the school holidays.

On Target & Laser Clay

At the Celtic Manor Resort, there is something for everyone, with other activities including the exhilarating On Target experiences, where families can try their hand at the art of archery, or the all new Laser Clays, a hi-tech version of traditional clay pigeon shooting (priced at £15 per session).

www.celtic-manor.com

