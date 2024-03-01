30 Days Wild – UK’s most creative nature challenge celebrates tenth anniversary in June

Millions of participants benefit from countless acts of wildness over past decade

This year marks a milestone for The Wildlife Trusts’ flagship annual 30 Days Wild as it celebrates its 10th anniversary in June. The nature challenge has grown from 12,000 participants in its first year to over half a million last year alone. 30 Days Wild has helped people to get outside, enjoy and connect with nature as part of their every-day lives.

This June promises to be a bumper 30 Days Wild – people of all ages and abilities are urged to participate and The Wildlife Trusts are offering free herb seeds and inspirational guide to everyone who signs-up to do a small, wild thing every day during June.

Iolo Williams, wildlife presenter and Vice President, The Wildlife Trusts, says:

“Embrace the outdoors with The Wildlife Trusts’ 30 Days Wild challenge! Imagine a month dedicated to exploring the wonders of nature, from the majestic red kites soaring above to the humble bees buzzing in our gardens. Let’s make every day an adventure, be it birdwatching with a slice of bara brith in hand or planting wildflowers to support our native wildlife. This June, step outside, breathe in the fresh air, and go WILD!”

Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, 30 Days Wild encourages individuals, families, schools, and businesses to connect with nature on a daily basis during what many argue is the best month for wildlife spotting. It could be going on a snail safari, eating your breakfast outdoors or closing your eyes to listen for bird song, to more adventurous endeavours such as outdoor yoga or forest bathing. This year’s participants will receive a special 10th anniversary pack, designed to make their 30 days even more fun.

Research has consistently highlighted the positive impact of nature on well-being. A study found a significant increase in people’s health, happiness, and connection to nature through participating in 30 Days Wild. People reported feeling more relaxed, reduced stress levels, and a greater motivation to protect wildlife which lasted long after the campaign ended.

Register your interest to be the first to hear when sign up opens to receive your free 30 Days Wild pack and embark on a journey that promises not just a month, but a lifetime, of wildness! Visit wildlifetrusts.org/30DaysWild.