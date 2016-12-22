The Christmas market in Freiburg

A short train journey from Euro Parks is the town of Freiburg. The 44th year of Freiburg Christmas Markets for visitors to marvel at, buy and enjoy the many arts and crafts and delicious treats on offer at the over 130 individual stalls.

A feature of Freiburg‘s Christmas market is the the huge range of handmade artisan products on offer. These include ceramics, designer candles, hand puppets, amber jewellery and Christmas decorations. On many stalls you can watch them at work finishing products first hand. Of course the traditional Christmas treats and delicacies are also in abundance from ginger cake and biscuits, to good, hearty food and a wide selection of punch and mulled wines, much of it from local producers.

The crystal-clear air is mixing up with aromas of hot wine punch, roasted almonds and hot chestnuts. At New Year’s Eve there are varied events in the Black Forest: There are coach rides through the snow-covered landscape and hikes with torches; Dancing and listening to a concert or a New Year’s Eve party in the Black Forest. On the links below, you can find a lot of events at New Year’s Eve in the Black Forest.

For younger visitors too there is also plenty of opportunity to join in the fun: The Christmas bakery on the Kartoffelmarkt offers youngsters the chance to bake their own biscuits, while the candle workshop in Franziskanerstraße allows them the chance to create their own candles; not to mention the glassblower who, after demonstrations, is more than happy to let the young ones have a go. For those who want to escape the hurly burly of the market for a short while, the daily advent church service in the St. Martins church on the Rathausplatz, every day at 5:30 pm, is well worth a visit. Edgar Spiegelhalter‘s life-sized wooden carvings depicting the nativity are displayed in front of the church. Christmas market dates 2016: 21.11. – 23.12.2016

We stayed in Park Hotel Post, Eisenbahnstraße. This grand looking four-star hotel is on the edge of the historical old town and city centre. Every room has its own personal literary patron, including his dedication and a small selection of works. Great location near the central station so easy for the tourist to find. The old town of Freiburg with its old world lanes, the historic “Bächle” and the cathedral.

We thoroughly enjoyed the unique atmosphere of Park Hotel Post they took good care of us and were warm hospitable hosts. They have a very user friendly website that is informative for not just the hotel but also the surrounding area. www.park-hotel-post.de

www.freiburg.de www.blackforest-tourism.com

Photo credits Karl-Heinz Raach

Also go to:

Planetarium http://www.planetarium-freiburg.de/ directly by the central station

Freiburg; Museum of nature and human, Gerberau 32, 79098 Freiburg,

Free admission! Glühwein at “Alte Wache”- House of Baden wines, www.alte-wache.com

Animal-Nature-Adventurepark http://www.freiburg.de/pb/,Len/234516.html