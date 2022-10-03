Zoflora, the UK’s number 1 disinfectant. Introducing… Cypress & Sea Sage, an energising blend of herbs and citrus, on an amber and cedar base, created by the fragrance experts at Zoflora.

This beautiful, ocean-inspired fragrance combines herbal and citrus notes with refreshing sea salt and geranium. Cypress & Sea Sage will instantly transport you to that relaxing, breezy getaway you’ve been dreaming of.

Zoflora Concentrated Multipurpose Disinfectant KILLS GERMS Beautifully, and is scientifically proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2), whilst eliminating odours and filling spaces with beautiful fragrance for24 hours.

Keep up to date with Zoflora on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube, Twitter and Pinterest, follow @LoveZoflora.

Top Tips on Using Zoflora

Spray It

Take Zoflora all around your home with a handy, ready to use disinfectant spray. Simply dilute 1 capful of your favourite fragrance for every 400ml of water in a trigger bottle. Perfect for disinfecting germ hotspots, such as door handles, worktops and taps.

*Never spray directly onto electrical items

Soak It

To kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on your cloths and sponges, simply soak them in diluted Zoflora at the end of the day. Not only will this leave them hygienically clean and ready for the next use, but it will also fill your kitchen with beautiful fragrance for 24 hours.

Wipe It

Tackle hard surfaces around the home using diluted Zoflora and a microfibre cloth. From remote controls and game console controllers, to shelves, cupboards, worktops and sideboards, Zoflora will kill 99.9% of potentially harmful viruses and bacteria*.

*Zoflora should not be used on polished or painted wood. Check for colour fastness on an inconspicuous area first if unsure or contact the surface manufacturer. Never spray directly onto electrical items.

Mop It

Wipe out visible dirt, plus potentially harmful viruses and bacteria that can enter your home on the feet of people and pets. Dilute Zoflora in a bucket at a ratio of 1:40 with water and mop over tiled and lino floors. *

*Make sure to exclude pets from treated areas until surfaces are completely dry.

Visit Zoflora.co.uk for more hints and tips.