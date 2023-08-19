Baby Shower Gifts

1) ESPA Restful Night Cream – RRP £32.00

Transform your bedtime routine with ESPA’s nourishing night cream, designed to leave your skin feeling more balanced and soothed than before. Ideal for applying after a warm bath, the formula melts into your body, allowing all the active ingredients to sink deeply into your skin.

2) ESPA Home Silk Eye Mask – RRP £40.00

Enhance your beauty sleep with ESPA’s 100% Silk Eye Mask. Our luxurious 22 Momme silk boasts high density that blocks out any unwanted light, whilst keeping you looking elegant even in slumber.

3) Liewood Flora 1 Tog Sleeping Bag – RRP £68.00

This organic muslin baby sleeping bag is perfect for your baby who kicks off their covers in the night. Made from lightweight and breathable material.

4) Fiona Walker England Jungle Mobile – RRP £54.95

Fiona Walker England is a beautifully designed collection of exceptional quality, and values. The collections enrich a room with fresh, imaginative designs that add a little fun without compromising on style.

5) BABYBJÖRN Mini 3D Mesh Baby Carrier – RRP £95.00

Baby Carrier Mini is small, soft and simple to use. It’s designed to meet a very young baby’s great need for closeness.

6) Little Dutch Little Goose Activity Playmat – RRP £79.95

This soft, quilted activity play mat in the shape of a leaf is a great play area for babies. The cute little toys of Little Goose and his best friends on the arches encourage babies to touch and discover them.

7) The Little Green Sheep Natural Quilted Moses Basket, Mattress + Rocking Stand – RRP £129.95

Create the most natural sleeping environment for your little one with our stunning natural quilted moses basket. Made from strong natural palm leaf, it also includes a special chemical-free Little Green Sheep mattress.

8) Babymoov Hygro+ Humidifier – RRP £89.99

This eye-catching, silent humidifier allows you to check the environment in your baby’s room and make sure the air is healthy while baby sleeps.

9) aden + anais Classic Swaddles – Jungle – RRP £44.95

No matter how you’re using our 100% cotton muslin swaddle—pram cover, burp cloth or nursing cover to name just a few—it surrounds your little one in comfy goodness round the clock.

10) Mini Mio Comfort & Calm Bum Balm – RRP £10.00

Tried and tested on delicate baby skin, Mini Mio’s Comfort & Calm Bum Balm soothes and protects against nappy rash and irritation. Free from irritating fragrance, the multipurpose cream is carefully formulated by dermatologists with gentle plant-based ingredients that nourish and moisturise.