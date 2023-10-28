BABYBJÖRN Mini 3D Mesh Baby Carrier

Baby Carrier Mini is small, soft and simple to use. It’s designed to meet a very young baby’s great need for closeness. I would recommend Baby Carrier Min its ergonomic, easy to use and very comfortable for parent and baby. You can use it for newborns and up to 12 months.

You want to keep your precious newborn as close to you as possible and with this carrier you can. Its super soft for you both. We liked its ease to use you can quickly put on and take off on your own.

Whether you are busy and need hand free or just want to snuggle this carrier allows you to do either. Because this is for newborns it has a sturdy adjustable head support provides the proper support for your baby’s head and neck. Carry baby high up on your chest so they always feel your heartbeat.

Small and easy to use

With just a few adjustable buckles, the Baby Carrier Mini is very easy to use. Put on quickly day or night, to comfort, or lull your little one to sleep. Easily unfasten the carrier’s entire front section to lift out your baby without waking them.

Most suitable during baby’s first months

Tested and safe for use from 0-1 years, min. 7lbs/1.2kg, max. 24lbs/4.5kg

Carrier Mini meets safety standard: EN13209-2:2015 /US: ASTM F2236

Machine washable – 40°, wash separately, use a mild and bleach free detergent

Do not tumble dry

Colours:

Comes in 8 colours in the 3D Mesh fabric

Comes in 7 (soon to be 8) colours in the cotton fabric.

Comes in 6 colours in the 3D Jersey fabric.

Price:

£105.00

Stockists: