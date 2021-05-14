Burley Wagon Ride

On our recent trip to the New Forest staying at Green Hill Farm Holiday Village we visited: Burley for a great wagon ride. What a pleasant way to travel around the New Forest. They have starting to run again and have altered the wagons to be Covid friendly. Partitions in place and hand sanitisers on the back of the carriage help you relax and enjoy. The carriage is fully cleaned between rides.

They leave from the coach park in the centre of Burley (Hampshire). So all you have to do is to park your car in the pay and display car parks, located right next to the coach park.

You can choose various timed rides from a 20 min route to the full 1 hour route. The forest tracks are peaceful, and this has to be the most relaxing away to travel

The Wagons have a driver and a conductor, so as well as fun, it’s an interesting experience. They are both very informative and knowledgeable so there’s lots to learn. It’s a good value activity for the family and a safe ride.

You get two huge heavy horses pulling you along. It may be a pair of beautiful grey Percherons (above) from France or a pair of stunning Shires.

Burley Village

It’s a delightful little village with tea rooms, gift shops, and art galleries. It radiating old world charm, with ponies and cattle roaming around the village. You will think you’ve walked back in time! In fact people have lived in the Burley area since prehistoric times.

You can find Burley Coach Park on Chapel Lane. If you want to book your carriage ride please email julia@nandjheavyhorses.co.uk or call 01425 672 910 www.nandjheavyhorses.co.uk

We also visited: CycleXperience and Exbury Gardens and Steam Train

