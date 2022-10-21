Enjoy a spooktacular October half-term and Halloween at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

This October half-term, escape to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and prepare to travel back in time for a spooky twist on Halloween. The attraction is geared up to transport visitors through centuries of maritime history, bringing to life events from the past that will send shivers down anyone’s spine.

Families will have the chance to become ultimate explorers, journeying through time to discover their sea legs and immerse themselves in the world of the Royal Navy and Tudor life with activities, exhibitions, and challenges.

Here are the creepiest ways to entertain the kids this October half-term at the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Calling all thrill-seekers! Join the crew on HMS Warrior for an exclusive Ultimate Explorer Halloween tour, where you can immerse yourself in life of board a Royal Navy ship while you set out to discover the Navy’s ghoulish secrets. Begin the tour on the upper deck and make your way across the ship until you reach the boiler room on this hour-long, gruesome tour. The tour is free with a valid Ultimate Explorer ticket from 10.30am-3.00pm during half-term and is suitable for families with children aged 10 and above.

It’s action stations at the Night Hunters exhibition as the lights are lowered for a special raid under the cover of darkness. Use a torch to discover hidden clues and unveil the secret codeword to escape. Hop onto the Waterbus from the Historic Dockyard which will be running regularly throughout half-term and solve the clues before the time runs out.

Head to the state-of-the-art, fully interactive Mary Rose Museum which is celebrating 40 years since the raising of Henry VIII’s flagship, the Mary Rose this October. The museum gives explorers the opportunity to test their nerves, placing them alongside the fateful crew 477 years ago when the ship sank. Visitors are also invited to join in with some of the anniversary celebrations, which includes an 80s-style games arcade, courtesy of Game Over – Portsmouth’s only video game café – during October half-term.

Test your mental and physical skills under the pressure of a Royal Marines Commando-style physical challenge at Action Stations and see if you’re brave enough tackle the channel in a spooky themed costume. Action Stations covers a 75-year history, as far back as the Second World War, and forces recruits to pass some of the toughest physical challenges to gain their prestigious green beret.

The ‘Dockyard Alive’ team will be onboard HMS Warrior, offering you a glimpse at life during Victorian England. From a tourist whose love for ships brought her to Portsmouth, to a midshipman whose foul mouth saw him imprisoned, and a ship’s surgeon who had to carry out gruesome operations onboard – there are plenty of stories to hear and opportunities to learn. See if you can meet them all during your visit.

Experience a one-in-a-generation chance to see HMS Victory as you’ve never seen her before in Victory Live: The Big Repair. This is one of the biggest conservation projects The National Museum of the Royal Navy has ever undertaken. Get a fascinating insight into the work of specialist shipwrights by visiting this October.

For those who are brave enough to visit the south-coast attraction site, the Ultimate Explorer ticket is the one for you. Gain access to all attractions at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard including its Gosport museums for 12 months, with prices frozen for the second season in a row. The Ultimate Explorer ticket enables visitors to enjoy a harbour tour and hop on the waterbus service from the dockyard to visit two exciting Gosport attractions; the Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower and the Royal Navy Submarine Museum, where visitors can step onboard the only remaining Second World War era submarine – HMS Alliance.

The Ultimate Explorer ticket starts from £39 per adult and £29 per child. It is valid for multiple entries through the year, with family tickets available. To find out more about purchasing an Ultimate Explorer ticket, and all it has to offer, visit: https://www.historicdockyard.co.uk/summer