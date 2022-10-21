WHERE TO FEED KIDS FOR FREE OR £1 THIS HALF TERM

Hungry Horse

Hungry Horse pubs across the UK are taking the stress out of your morning meals by offering every child a free breakfast during the school holidays, when accompanied by a paying adult for email subscribers. You can sign up here: https://www.hungryhorse.co.uk/sign-up/ Valid Saturday 22nd – Sunday 30th October. Find your nearest Hungry Horse here https://www.hungryhorse.co.uk/find-us/

Farmhouse Inns

Farmhouse Inns are offering email subscribers two kids’ meals, including the delicious fresh carvery, for £1 each from Monday-Saturday when accompanied by a paying adult. Sign up to their email database to receive the vouchers here: farmhouseinns.co.uk/sign-up/ Valid Monday 17th – Saturday 29th October. Find your nearest Farmhouse Inns here: https://www.farmhouseinns.co.uk/find-us/

Lorraine Collier, Head of Marketing for Hungry Horse and Farmhouse Inns said: “We understand that this year it is more important than ever for parents, grandparents and childminders to be able to find great food and places to go that really help them get the most for their budget.

“Our half term deals provide options for care givers to keep children fueled and having fun, whilst providing a place to make amazing memories outside of the home.”

HALF TERM DEALS AT FLAMING GRILL

Flaming Grill

Flaming Grill pubs have introduced a family bundle this half term which includes two selected adult’s main meals and two kid’s main meals for £15 in over 145 pubs across the country.

Available all-day Monday-Friday, valid from 11th October-1st November. Find your nearest Flaming Grill here: www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/flaming-grill/.