World Breastfeeding in Public Day, 22 February 2024

PIPPETA LAUNCHES “BREASTFEEDING BEAUTIES” CAMPAIGN TO EMPOWER WOMEN AND NORMALISE BREASTFEEDING IN PUBLIC

Women want to feel comfortable when breastfeeding in a public space. But worries about being judged and embarrassment around breastfeeding when out and about have been cited as a reason to only breastfeed for a short time, or not at all.

Campaigning to empower women to have the confidence to breastfeed in public, Pippeta, the brand behind award-winning hands-free breast pumps, has initiated a #BreastfeedingBeauties social media campaign to recognise and celebrate Breastfeeding in Public Day on 22nd February.

The campaign is designed to encourage solidarity and support, so women feel ‘Proud to Feed’ whenever and wherever they need to. It’s championed by TV personality and breastfeeding advocate Ferne McCann, who has openly discussed her breastfeeding journey to reassure other mums; together with speaker and social media influencer, Danielle Facey, AKA The Breastfeeding Mentor .

“In a society that often makes new mums feel uncomfortable about feeding babies in public, making mums feel as though they should ‘cover up’ or even go into the toilets to feed, Pippeta believes that breast-milk-feeding should be supported and made as easy as possible. Together, this Breastfeeding in Public Day, we want to make a stand for change.”

Commenting on the campaign, Danielle says: “As a brand, Pippeta shares my personal mission to empower and support breastfeeding mothers to thrive on their nursing and pumping journeys.

The #BreastfeedingBeauties campaign seeks to challenge current stereotypes and promote a positive narrative around breastfeeding by encouraging mothers to embrace their beauty, strength, and confidence while nursing.

The thought-provoking social campaign will feature a series of empowering positive stories and testimonials from mothers who have overcome societal barriers and embraced the beauty of breastfeeding in public. To gain widespread traction for the campaign and lobby to change perceptions, social media followers will be encouraged to share their own stories and messages of support using the custom-made ‘Proud to Feed’ AR Instagram story filter, which can be accessed from the @mypippeta Instagram page. Additionally, change their Facebook profile picture or feature the eye-catching campaign grid post on their social feeds to demonstrate a visual representation of their solidarity and spark conversation.

Pippeta invites mothers from around the world to share their breastfeeding moments on social media using the ‘Proud to Feed’ filter and #BreastfeedingBeauties hashtag. This collective effort aims to create a supportive online community that champions and normalises breastfeeding in public.