Hachette Children’s Books

Henry’s Little Sister by Jo Weaver

A beautifully illustrated story celebrating sibling relationships, encouraging patience and understanding as a little elephant learns what it truly means to be a big brother. From Jo Weaver, award-winning creator of Little One

Paperback, £7.99, 9781444948691

Rainbowsaurus by Steve Anthony

A joyful and fun read-along tale of one family’s quest to find the Rainbowsaurus, featuring lots of colourful creatures. From the author and illustrator of the Mr Panda series and The Queen’s Hat collection, comes this instantly classic-feeling adventure. A perfect story to read at bedtime again and again.

Hardback, £12.99, 9781444964516

Waiting For Froggo by Alice Courtley

Inspired by Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, Alice Courtley’s Waiting for Froggo is a minimalist story of the ups and downs of waiting with brilliantly expressive characters and charming deadpan humour. Froggo is definitely worth waiting for!

Hardback, £12.99, 9781408364215

Confetti by Dean Atta, Illustrated by Alea Marley

Celebrate love and life through the seasons in the much-anticipated debut picture book from acclaimed poet Dean Atta and illustrated by award-winning Alea Marley

Hardback, £12.99, 9781408362075

Dinos Love Numbers by Adam Frost, Illustrated by Mike Byrne

Packed with amazing dinosaur facts and awe-inspiring numbers, Dinos Love Numbers looks at shapes, fractions, addition, subtraction, measurements and so much more. Wherever you go you will bump noses with numbers, rub shoulders with shapes or have a chance meeting with multiplication, and guess what: numbers are SUPER fun. Don’t believe me? Try this for dinosaur-loving-size..

Hardback, £12.99, 9781526365514