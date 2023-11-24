Razor announces UK launch of must-have electric go-kart

Global scooter and ride-on brand, Razor has given parents the perfect gift idea this Christmas with the brand-new UK launch of Ground Force Elite (RRP £599.99).

Ground Force Elite is not only the brand’s newest release, but also their most powerful electric go-kart yet (aimed at ages 13+), offering the perfect gift for adrenaline chasing young teens to escape and give them a toy which won’t gather dust once the festive period is over.

Whether they’re an aspiring daredevil or roaming adventurer, Ground Force Elite provides plenty of thrills with its professional racing-inspired design and features. The hair-raising 350-watt motor revs up to top speeds of 14mph, and there’s plenty of opportunity to perfect those driving skills with a variable foot pedal throttle and game-changing forward-reverse drive switch.

Ground Force Elite has also been designed with safety and comfort held in paramount importance so there’s no need to panic about careering off track. An innovative blow-moulded design helps ensure all four wheels stay on the ground, while a padded bucket seat and lap strap keeps teens secure as they channel their inner Lewis Hamilton.

Built to last for exhilarating moments, Ground Force Elite has durable abrasion resistant rubber wheels and an adjustable steering wheel for different heights. That means it’ll last young adrenaline junkies for years to come – and can even pass their pride and joy down to their brother or sister (if they can bear to give it up, that is!)

Ground Force Elite is now available to buy from UK marketplaces, including Amazon and Ryman.