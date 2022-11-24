Have Yourself a Shark Christmas

This Christmas, more than ever, I’d recommend adults have practical presents. Not wanting to sound like a housewife from the 50s, but how about a nice vacuum- please! Anything to make my life easier and give me more time to enjoy myself. When it comes to gift giving, it’s easy to fall into the trap of buying lavish, impractical items that people often don’t really want. So I’m prioritizing functional gifts to simplify day-to-day life. My daughter (adult) is getting wood chisels and a sander -so this approach can be for all ages.

I reviewed the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ420UKT] with Anti Hair Wrap plus & Clean Sense IQ, Pet Pro Model, Double Battery, Charcoal/Silver

As a pet owning family this model with the new Anti-Odour pod and mini pet tool is ideal.

It light and easy to use. The “Duo Clean” glides from carpets to hard floors so you can clean all the rooms. Anti-Hair Wrap Plus removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean, perfect for long, short & pet hair, no more clogging. Now for the clever stuff – Clean Sense IQ: Senses dirt you can’t see & auto-adjusts cleaning power for up to 50% more dirt pick-up. I was amazed that first time I used it, it was on full the whole time. Doesn’t say much for my previous vacuum.

I liked the Anti-odour feature, which protects against bad odours inside the vacuum for a fresher-smelling home. It does this via a cartridge you put in the head of the vacuum and you can dial up the intensity to the level you’d like.

The cordless feature makes vacuum so much easier to use, it has 120 min run time. I found this model the most flexible and powerful upright vacuum cleaner I have used.

There’s the same useful range of tools that most Shark vacuum cleaners come with, including a crevice tool, two-in-one brush, as well as the mini pet tool.

There’s a large 1.3-litre bin on this model, which lifts out for emptying, with a flap opening at the bottom.

To tackle the common obstacles to vacuuming your home it has a flexible head and wand allow you to vacuum at 90-degree angles and beneath furniture without bending down

Verdict: Seriously impressed with the suction capabilities; love the easy it removes pet hairs; best flexibility I used and it smells nice!

