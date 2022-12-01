Christmas Party Hair

Love it or hate it, the Christmas party season is upon us. So let’s give your hair the much needed TLC. We’ve tested Philip Kingsley’s Bond Builder range, which repairs dry and damaged hair from within. Hair structure is made up of layers, so repair needs to help inside the cortex, and to protect against damage by sealing the spilt-ends.

Philip Kingsley’s Bond Builder range, shows why having a holistic approach to hair repair is essential.

– Restructuring Treatment: Repairs bonds in the hair’s cortex, leaving hair 3x more resistant to damage and 49% stronger

– Lipid Shield: Clinically proven to repair the lipid layer (hair’s first line of defence) on damaged hair to levels seen on virgin hair, after just one use

– Split End Remedy: Seals 98.6% of split ends, preventing them travelling further up the hair shaft contributing to breakage

So it’s the combination working together that makes this the ultimate hair repair treatment

The Bond building trio consists of:

Full Size Bond Builder Restructuring Treatment for visibly healthier hair

Full Size Bond Builder Restorative Oil to restore hair to the health of unprocessed, undamaged hair

Full Size Bond Builder Split End Remedy to strengthen strands and reduce split ends

We tried it on a model, one with bleached curly hair, and she loved this product. Her hair was softer and more manageable. It didn’t feels as dry and over-processed. She felt the hair was healthier and easier to style. She particularly liked Bond Builder Restorative Oil giving her hair’s natural shine and softness.

We would recommend this product and it’s on sale now priced £52.00 instead of £80 https://www.philipkingsley.co.uk/bond-builder-trio.html