25 Years of The Gruffalo

MORI Unveils Exclusive Collection to Celebrate

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s beloved children’s picture book The Gruffalo, MORI – the award-winning sustainable baby and child lifestyle brand – is delighted to announce the return of its Gruffalo Collection for Spring/Summer 2024 with a brand new enchanting print. The collection is created in partnership with brand owners, Magic Light Pictures.

Renowned for its expertise in sleepwear, MORI’s thoughtfully designed Gruffalo Collection is made from the softest organic cotton and bamboo blend, perfect for snuggling down to their favourite bedtime story and the soundest of sleeps. The range for newborns up to 6-year[1]olds features Clever Zip and Summer Sleepsuits

The captivating collection pays homage to Axel Scheffler’s iconic illustrations, bringing the magic of the deep dark wood to life through a whimsical woodland print, and features the much-loved (and sometimes feared!) Gruffalo, quick-thinking Mouse and hungry Fox, Snake and Owl characters in a range that will inspire dreamy night time adventures. Standout items for little kids include the Summer Pyjamas which feature a motif of the Gruffalo and Mouse on a t-shirt style top, paired stylishly with woodland print shorts and is sure to invite everyone to discover the magic of The Gruffalo.

Akin Onal, MORI founder, says: “At MORI, we understand the importance of story time as a very special bonding moment between parents and children. Bedtime stories are more than just tales – they are an opportunity to create cherished memories and foster a sense of wonder in young minds. The Gruffalo Collection is a testament to MORI’s commitment to making these moments magical for families around the world, whilst honouring the massive contribution Julia Donaldson’s Gruffalo stories have had on generations of children.”

The new Gruffalo by MORI collection is available online at www.babymori.com, and in MORI’s flagship store at 97 Northcote Road, London, SW11 6PL.