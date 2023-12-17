Introducing Terence the Turkey: Adopt a Feathered Friend at Kent Life – the ultimate festive gift for animal lovers 

Kent Life Heritage Farm is excited to introduce the newest member of our Adopt an Animal scheme, just in time for the festive season – meet Terence the Turkey!

Terence is not your average turkey; he’s a charming and handsome feathered friend ready to steal hearts. Living at Kent Life with his mum, Denise, Terrence’s favourite hobbies include gobbling at the tractor as it drives by and eating blueberries.

As part of Kent Life’s ongoing commitment to fostering a love for animals, Terence is now available for adoption through Kent Life’s Adopt an Animal scheme. This festive season, give the gift that keeps on giving by adopting Terence and spreading some love while helping care for Kent Life’s fabulous farmyard friends.

Why Adopt Terence?

We can’t think of a more fitting Christmas gift for an animal lover or that person you just can’t figure out what to buy for!

Your adoption contributes to the well-being and care of our farm animals.

Each adoption pack includes a ready to frame photo of their furry or feathered friend – choose from Turkeys, Alpacas, Donkeys, Goats, Horses, Pigs, Rabbits, or Sheep – along with a certificate, a complimentary ticket to visit, a fact sheet and seasonal updates about their new friend.

Give the gift of love with Kent Life’s Adopt an Animal scheme starting from just £25 a year and make a positive impact.

How to Adopt Terence:

Visit Kent Life’s Adopt an Animal page for more information and to start the adoption process. Choose Terence the Turkey as your feathered companion and make this holiday season extra special.

About Kent Life:

Kent Life is a unique and vibrant farm experience, dedicated to connecting people with the rich agricultural heritage of Kent. Our Adopt an

www.kentlife.org.uk?

Follow Kent Life Heritage Farm Park on?Facebook,?Twitter?or?Instagram?to see what’s going on!