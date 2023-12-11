The Gruffalo & Other Stories Gift Guide

The Gruffalo is the delightful story of a brave little mouse and his journey through the deep dark wood, evading prey using his imaginative story tellling abilities! Enter the world of the Gruffalo with these special gift ideas. With a range of price points and activities available, there’s products for crafting, playtime, adventure and more.

The Gruffalo stands for independence, discovery, curiosity and bravery. All our products are designed with these values in mind, featuring the original artwork by Axel Scheffler, and Julia Donaldson’s award winning stories as inspiration.

The Gruffalo – Plastic Free Pop Out Play Set

This playful set comes with 7 pop out and play characters from the Gruffalo story. Piece together the sections to set the scene and play with the little Gruffalo characters for hours after building. Perfect for encouraging imaginative play!

Made from sustainable materials and plastic free, ages 4+ £14.99

Room on the Broom Pop-Out Playset

Bring Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s classic children’s book ‘Room on the Broom’ to life with The Gruffalo Pop-out Playset, an interactive 3D construction toy designed by Playpress. Build and play with Witch and Car, and all of the animals they meet on their journey – don’t forget to watch out for the Dragon! Contains 36 pop-out pieces. Made from sturdy & sustainable materials. Suitable for age 4 and up. This playful set comes with 7 pop out and play characters from the Gruffalo story. Piece together the sections to set the scene and play with the little Gruffalo characters for hours after building. Perfect for encouraging imaginative play!

Made from sustainable materials and plastic free, ages 4+ £11.99

https://gruffaloshop.com/