Kenward Trust hosts family Christmas fayre 

For the first time in four years, Kenward Trust opens its doors to the public again for a magical family Christmas Fayre Saturday 26th November 10am – 3:30pm.

Local businesses can take advantage of this public event to sell their products or services ready for the Christmas season by holding a stand for just £30. Please email reception@kenwardtrust.org.uk to book, there are 20 stall spaces available.

To help raise funds for Kent’s leading charitable alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre, Kenward Trust will be hosting a Santa’s grotto, santa’s little alpaca helpers will be there for family meet and greets, festive saxophone tunes, 20 stalls offering local goods, and warm festive refreshments will be available. This event is completely free to our local friends and families.

Kenward Trust is a residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre based in Yalding, offering a supported residential environment for men and women. The charity’s team are highly skilled and experienced at supporting individuals through the delicate and challenging process of change, within a safe and supported environment.

kenwardtrust.org.uk