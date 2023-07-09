Maxi-Cosi launches the future of Car Seats

Revolutionary new sliding car seat technology is set to transform the market

Introducing the Maxi-Cosi 360 Pro Family

A world’s-first innovation in baby and child transportation solutions, today we reveal the revolutionary new SlideTech™ technology from Maxi-Cosi. Setting an ergonomic precedent, the car seat can both rotate and slide towards the parent when getting their child in and out of the vehicle. Marking a new standard in car seat innovation, the 360 Pro Family will be available from all good retailers across the UK and Ireland from 24th April 2023.

Leading the Way

Since they created the first infant car seat in the 1980s, and subsequently carried more than 60 million babies home from hospital, Maxi-Cosi has lead the way when it comes to research, innovation and safety. The new SlideTechTM technology on the FamilyFix 360 Pro base allows parents to simply lock, slide, spin and go! No more leaning over, no back pains and no more struggles, cited by 90 per cent of parents across the globe[1].

Maxi-Cosi 360 Pro Family

SlideTechTM is only part of the revolutionary new system from Maxi-Cosi, which includes the FamilyFix 360 Pro Sliding Base: the perfect companion for the Pebble 360 Pro and Pearl 360 Pro car seats. The FamilyFix 360 Pro slide-out base also features FlexiSpin, a clever 360° rotative system that enables Pebble 360 Pro and Pearl 360 Pro to be easily rotated with only one hand in any reclined position. Endorsed by healthcare professionals and rigorously tested and approved, this new offering is set to be a game-changer for parents when it comes to comfort and convenience.

Guillaume Sauvetre, Product Director says: “At Maxi-Cosi, we strive to develop the safest, most comfortable solutions. We have created the 360 Pro Family as a solution to parents’ biggest frustrations when taking their little ones in and out of the car seat – such as not having enough space to move in and around the car, buckling up little ones and bumping their head on the door frame. The features are designed to make car seat struggles a thing of the past!”

[1] December 2022, Panel Inzicht, a Dutch online research panel, surveyed 400 parents from 4 countries. They found that over 90% of parents are struggling to get their child in and out of the car seat.

For more information visit www.maxi-cosi.co.uk.