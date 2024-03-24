Protect your baby’s skin naturally with Sudocrem® Naturals Nappy Cream. It calms, soothes and nourishes every day!

Consciously crafted with naturally derived ingredients, this superhero soother is designed to gently protect your baby’s skin, leaving it feeling soft, supple and nourished after every nappy change. The key ingredients are:

Apricot kernel, known for its skin conditioning properties

Camomile extracts renowned to soothe irritated skin, reduce redness and keep delicate skin in good condition

Collidal Oat known to have antioxidant and soothing skin properties

Natural Zinc Oxide, known to protect skin against irritation and calm redness

Mango butter with protective, antioxidant, softening, soothing and moisturising properties

Its vegan-friendly formula (does not contain any animal-derived ingredients) is enriched with camomile and colloidal oat extracts to soothe delicate skin, and its hinged flip-top lid allows for mess-free application, even with one hand, during night-time changes. 96% naturally derived ingredients; Gently protects baby’s skin leaving it feeling soft and supple; With natural Zinc Oxide, known to protect skin against irritation and calm redness. Even the PICEA™ tube, made from 95% renewable materials including spruce wood and sugar cane

Kind to your baby’s delicate skin and an important step in our journey towards responsible packaging; Dermatologically Tested; Suitable for normal, sensitive and dry skin