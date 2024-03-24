Reach for the Stars at Nap Time with Infantino

Team Infantino, creators of products that promise to support parents 24/7, are excited to unveil one of its iconic sleep essentials, in a brand-new style for the season! Introducing the 3-in-1 Projector Musical Mobile in a fresh white and sage green, with super cute whimsical design that promises sleep that is out of this world!

Supporting from birth to 6 months, the delightful Musical Mobile attaches to the cot to mesmerise little ones. Whether they enjoy looking at the stary sky created by the projector, are calmed by the 10 soothing melodies and natural sounds, or are enchanted by the cute moon, star and planet rotating above, tots are bound to drift off happily on many a sleepy adventure from the safety of their cot.

As babies grow, the thoughtfully designed mobile coverts into a crib night light and multicolour projector. Soothing little ones into a slumber, the sleep mode has a range of soft melodies, while the twinkling projection of moons and stars illuminate the room to create the dreamiest setting.

Once they have grown out of their cot, the 3-in-1 Projector Musical Mobile transforms into a tabletop light and projector, making it ideal to move around the room onto a shelf or bedside table, keeping them comforted and sleeping soundly throughout toddlerhood and beyond! What’s more, it features a 20-minute auto off time and a wake-up mode to simulate daylight, making it ideal for sleep training too.

Like all Infantino products, the 3-in-1 Projector Musical Mobile has been smartly designed to stand the test of time, helping little ones sleep soundly as they grow, it promises to be a true investment, from birth and beyond!

Commenting on the new launch, Nivi Bhide, Infantino’s Director of Marketing Europe said:

“As our 3-in-1 Projector Musical Mobile is such a popular product, I am so excited to be launching a new colourway for Spring 2024. Green is such an on -trend colour so I have no doubt it will be a great match for many nurseries. It is such great value too, as little ones can enjoy a stary night sky for years!

RRP: £40 | Stocklist: Argos