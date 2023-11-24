Orchard Toys spreads festive cheer with NSPCC donation

For every Christmas Eve Box purchased online at orchardtoys.com in November, Orchard Toys will donate one to the NSPCC for Christmas.

Orchard Toys will match purchases with a like-for-like donation to the NSPCC “Together for Childhood” project, and ensure the Christmas Eve Boxes are delivered to children in plenty of time for the big day.

“Together for Childhood” is a long-term NSPCC project working with local communities to make them safer for children. Their work focuses on helping to prevent abuse and neglect, and supporting children and families in need.

The new Christmas Eve Box offers bumper Christmas value. There’s a festive Reindeer Race Game, a beautifully illustrated Christmas Wonderland Jigsaw, and a fun Christmas Activity Colouring Book, all in one box! RRP £14

Purchases of the Christmas Eve Box also qualify for the Orchard Toys Christmas gift wrap service which is available for £2 at checkout.