Ewan the dream sheep, has launched a brand new, utterly adorable sleeping bag, or should we say sheeping bag!

The highly anticipated arrival from SweetDreamers promises to be both super soft and super snug, and with an all-over print featuring ewan’s friendly face, this is undoubtedly one of the cutest sleeping bags ever! The classic white and grey print is available in sizes 0-6 and 6-18 months with 1.0 and 2.5 tog available, making this new design perfect for ewan the dream sheep fans, old and new! We at Parents News really wish they made an adult size version. We love the small neck detail making it safer and fully compliant with newest safety standards.

Ideal for the sweetest dreams, the 100% cotton sleeping bag features a thoughtfully designed zip opening at the bottom, ensuring night-time changes are less disruptive for little ones. The brilliant bag is sure to become the ultimate sleepy accessory alongside the famous sleep aid to ensure little ones (as well as Mum and Dad) get their all-important ZZZ’s!

The sheeping bag comes in two size 0-6 months £21 | 6-18 months £25

Stockist: https://sweetdreamers.co.uk

