National Breastfeeding In Public Day  22.02.2024

Did you know most brands do not use nursing mothers in their imagery? You’ll see hugs, and bottles but largely no breast feeding?

What is National Breastfeeding In Public Day? This is a day to recognize the importance of breastfeeding to infant health and to give Mother’s the confidence to breastfeed their babies shamelessly and without fear in public places.

Why is this day being created? This day is being created to help normalize breastfeeding in public one Mummy at a time with the hope that it will also inspire all mothers to breastfeed their babies with confidence wherever they are.

How should this day be observed? This day should be celebrated by simply breastfeeding your baby in a public place. Whether covered or uncovered, our babies should eat without judgement and side eyes.

Why is it needed? Even brands don’t often use breast feeding mother in their packaging when it comes to promoting feeding or breast-feeding products. Breast feeding in public can be daunting for new mums, so this day celebrates all things feeding, and is helping to pave a more accepting society for future generations.

Images by DockATot who Do promote their feeding pillow with nursing mothers.

DockATot founder, Lisa Furuland Kotsianis explains: ‘

‘No mother should ever feel judgement for feeding their baby, whichever way they choose. At DockATot we believe that fed is best, which is why we show breast and bottle feeding for all imagery that contains our La Maman Wedge feeding support pillow. We certainly hope that by promoting our products with nursing mothers we can assist in normalising public breast feeding.’

DockATot’s nursing pillows feature a firmer-than-average, crescent shape that supports caregivers and baby during breastfeeding or bottle-feeding sessions. Elevating beyond just feeding support, La Maman Wedge is a multi-functional piece that doubles as a lumbar or lap support, while enhancing the décor of any room. DockATot La Maman Wedge nursing pillow are available from: https://eu.dockatot.com/