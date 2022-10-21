Dare to scare at Watercress Line’s Wizard Week

Spine-tingling treats and hair-raising fun will be conjured up at the magical Watercress Line this Halloween.

Little vampires, gory ghosts, scary skeletons and wild witches are invited to the wickedly wonderful Wizard Week, which runs from October 24th to 30th.

Take terrific rides on the Wizard Express steam train and enjoy the thrill of walking in Harry Potter’s footsteps over the famous railway footbridge where Harry received his Hogwarts Express ticket in the film.



Hop on and off to explore the four enchanting heritage stations along the route and stock up on weird and wonderful sweet treats and refreshments – and don’t forget to complete your free freaky activity sheet along the way.

Other awesome activities include the chance to explore the Harry Potter style coach at Alresford; and get up close to creepy crawly creatures, wise owls and falcons (every day, except for Tuesday and Thursday).

Young visitors can enjoy ‘flying lessons’ with Professors Slugwind and Apricus; make their own magic wands (additional cost) and marvel at magic shows, held daily at 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Come dressed to impress in spooky costumes for the Watercress Line’s fancy dress competition – with three age categories: Under 4s – ‘Brand New Wizards’; 4 to 8 year olds – ‘Emerging Wand Talent’ and Overs 8s – ‘Potion Masters’.

Watercress Line CEO Amanda Squires said: “We can’t wait to cast some Halloween magic and welcome visitors to our spellbinding Wizard Week. Prepare to scare and get ready for some fiendish fun!



“Don’t miss out – make sure you book your tickets online as soon as possible.”

For more information or to book tickets, please visit https://watercressline.co.uk/wizard-week/