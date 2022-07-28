Some ingredients to avoid while feeding your baby

Nutrition is an important and ongoing factor that affects health and ensures the growth and development of the child’s body. A rational diet reduces the risk of digestive system diseases in young children, prevents the development of chronic diseases in adulthood, contributes to the formation of a high level of intelligence, achieves longevity, preventing diseases such as cancer, atherosclerosis, diabetes, obesity, osteoporosis.

The ideal food for babies is breast milk. In cases where this is not possible, parents choose a milk formula of a certain kind that meets all the needs of the baby. As your baby grows, he needs more. And this need can be met by both complementary foods prepared at home and snacks purchased in the store.

Products for baby food must be natural

Food supplements have been known to mankind since ancient times. Usually, they were made from natural products and used mainly in Asian cuisine, to give the product an appropriate smell, and color, and to extend shelf life. They were expensive, that’s why quite quickly they found an alternative – chemical substitutes. This is where the threat to the growth of a healthy generation comes in.

The use of toxic ingredients in baby’s snacks is prohibited. These include pesticides, heavy metals, radionuclides, hormones, antibiotics, and other substances whose presence is not allowed by health regulations or whose levels exceed the maximum allowable. The use of raw materials consisting of or produced from genetically modified organisms for the production of children’s food products is also prohibited. It is not permitted

the use of colouring agents in baby food products for infants, as well as artificial colouring agents in other baby food products. In the production of meat snacks for baby food on meat and meat and vegetable basis, it is prohibited to use mechanically deboned meat, pork skins, food starch, wheat flour, hydrated soy products, and their derivatives, as well as mixtures of spices and spices, which include unregistered food impurities.

After all, the composition of the products that you offer your baby should be treated responsibly. After all, hygienic requirements for food include not only safety indicators but also the ability to meet the physiological needs of children in proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, mineral elements, energy, and essential amino acids.