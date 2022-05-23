The South Bank is a pretty stretch of the river Thames in central London. It attracts a diverse crowd, from theatre-goers and gallery-lovers to foodies. Family attractions from Sea life, London Aquarium, The London Dungeon, to the London Eye.

The South Bank (west of Waterloo Bridge) also has one of the most beautiful riverside views of newly cleaned Big Ben and the Palace of Westminster, with St Paul’s Cathedral and the City on the horizon towards the east.

We chose the theatre and thoroughly enjoyed it. Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie couldn’t have a better home. This intense drama starts as you enter the magnificent London County Hall council chamber. You could easily think you’ve walked in a court room and be either the accused or called for jury service.

This gripping drama of Agatha Christie’s is a story of justice, passion and betrayal which the unique setting reinforces. A rich woman is found dead. Her younger lover and only heir, Leonard Vole, is on trial for the murder. Did he? Didn’t he? The Judges black cap is at the ready….and the noose!

The acting was superb, intense and totally convincing. It’s well-cast with each character having depth and credibility. It’s hard to highlight any one performance but Mandi Symonds’ Janet Mackenzie performance had us wanting to comfort her. London County Hall has excellent ventilation and space for audiences to relax and enjoy this classic thriller.

Tickets Belvedere Road County Hall Chamber, London SE1 7PB England. Venue info