Christmas in Edinburgh

There is nowhere more magical for families at Christmas time than Edinburgh! Christmas celebrations kick off on 17 November in Princes Street Gardens, with the legendary Light Night on George Street on 19th.

Ice Adventure

The fantastic a brand-new walk-through immersive experience, an ‘ice museum’ . Explore the walk-through experience and travel through Scotland’s rich and magical history, all filled to the brim with ice and snow sculptures to take your breath away!

From mythical creatures to historical figures, and of course with a whisky barrel or two along the way, you’ll be astounded by the lifelike ice sculptures in the Ice Adventure. With a setting of -10 C, be sure to wrap up!

Giant Advent Calendar

Great free event is Edinburgh’s Giant Advent Calendar projected on General Register House allowing you to peep behind usually closed doors throughout the city during advent! 24 Doors of Advent includes Trinity House, Mansfield Traquair and Lauriston Castle.

Santa

Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit to Santa… A chance for children to meet the man in red in person, and tell him their dearest wish. Come and hear a festive fairytale, sit on Father Christmas’s knee, meet his helpers, and receive a wee gift. You must buy a ticket for a specific time slot, either online or in person, before entering the Grotto. Please note this year Santa’s Grotto can be found on George Street.

Food

Princes Street Gardens will again be filled with market stalls teeming with Festive fayre from around Europe. From sizzling bratwursts to sumptuous waffles and crepes, there won’t be any shortage of culinary delights on offer! And what better way to keep out the wintery chill than with a steaming mug of Glühwein, or maybe even a cheeky hot toddy.

The market will also have a wide array of beautiful handcrafted gifts, along with a variety of family-friendly attractions and rides such as Yeti, Big Wheel or the almost 60m high Star Flyer offering 360 degrees view of Edinburgh! St Andrew Square is once again home to its iconic elliptical outdoor ice rink where visitors can test their skills on the ice.

