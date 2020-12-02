Squire’s Garden Centres are pleased to announce that all of their Café Bars are now open. Come and enjoy a delicious cooked breakfast (with a free drink in December!), Christmas lunch or an indulgent festive afternoon tea. Gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options are all available.

You’ll get a warm welcome at their Café Bars, and there’s free parking, so it’s a very relaxing experience. After enjoying your meal why not make a day of it and choose your Christmas tree, buy new decorations, or pick up gifts for friends and family.

Book your table online now, no deposit is required: www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk

Breakfast – Free drink in December!

Enjoy a free hot drink with any cooked breakfast in December. Breakfast starts from just £4.95, and you can choose any coffee, pot of tea or hot chocolate completely free. Children can have a free orange juice, apple juice or babycino.

Breakfast is served Monday-Saturday, 8.30am-11.30am, and Sunday 10am-11.30am (excludes Christmas Day and Boxing Day). Offer ends 31 December. Excludes Squire’s Wokingham.

Christmas Lunch

Celebrate the festive season with a mouth-watering Christmas lunch at Squire’s. Enjoy two or three courses from just £16.95 per adult and £12.95 per child.

Christmas lunch is available daily 5-23 December, from 12pm-2.30pm. Excludes Squire’s Chertsey and Wokingham, where you can enjoy other yummy festive delights.

Festive Afternoon Tea

`

Treat yourself to an indulgent festive afternoon tea at Squire’s. The mouth-watering menu includes a choice of sandwiches; breaded brie or pigs in blankets; salted caramel cheesecake, mincemeat tart or a mince pie; a scone with clotted cream and jam; and a pot of loose-leaf tea.

Festive Afternoon Tea is £14.95 per person and is served 5-23 December, Monday to Saturday, 3pm-4.30pm. Excludes Squire’s Wokingham.



