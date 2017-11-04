Surrey Halloween Events

Halloween Walks

On the Dark Side 30 October 7.30pm to 9pm Tuesday 31 October 5pm to 6.30pm and 7.30pm to 9pm Discover the darker side of Ewell’s history with a guided tour around its historic heart. Visit graveyards and crime scenes if you dare. Hear tales of local folk who won’t stay dead, ghostly coach crashes and exploding gunpowder mills.

Discover the story of Joan Butts, Ewell’s witch. Are you brave enough to dare to tread where the Resurrection Men once stood whilst you learn about their grisly trade? Experience for yourself what it was like to be imprisoned in Ewell’s 18th century jail—be careful you don’t get left behind. £5 per person. 020 8394 1734

Halloween fun and spook-tacular prizes at the Belfry Shopping Centre!

Hunt the Bats in the Belfry Competition From Saturday 21st to Tuesday 31st October, youngsters can put their super-sleuth skills to the test in the exciting ‘Hunt the Bats’ competition for the chance to win a family ticket to the awesome London Dungeon!

Halloween Hollow Selfie Competition Take a selfie at Halloween Hollow in the Centre throughout half term, upload it to the Belfry’s Facebook and if your picture gets the most likes you’ll win fantastic H&M vouchers!

And on Sunday the 29th, young witches and wizards can join in a day of fun with Autism All Stars and meet some special Halloween visitors to the Centre, including Ghostbusters and Harry Potter characters! www.redhillbelfry.co.uk

Gatton Park Events

Wednesday 25th and Friday 27th October Trails and Tales (2 – 4 yrs) Enjoy the story of ‘Funny Bones’ and go for a walk around the park to bring the story to life. Return to create artwork linked to the story. 10am – 11.30am or 1.30pm – 3pm Cost: £7.50 per child

Sunday 29th October Spooky Spiders, Wizards and Witches Drop in for Halloween activities and enjoy a trail around the grounds. Ideal for younger children. 1pm – 4pm Adults £5 Children £2 NO BOOKING REQUIRED Book online at: www.gattonpark.com