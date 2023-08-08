World Breast Feeding Week

Medela | Silicone Breast Milk Collector

World Leading breastfeeding brand, Medela, is thrilled to introduce a new accessory to its ever-expanding range of breastfeeding innovations as they welcome the new Silicone Breast Milk Collector. Helping mums to catch every last drop of their precious breast milk, the clever device simply suctions in place (and can even be used hands free thanks to the included lanyard) to catch any remaining breast milk during the natural let down. Comfortable and easy to use (and clean!), the one piece Silicone MilkCollector is 100% BPA and can hold up to 100ml of breast milk, whilst the double leak proof design avoids any spillages or accidents.

RRP: £15.99 https://shop.medela.co.uk/products/breast-pumps/medela-silicone-breast-milk-collector/

Medela | Freestyle Hands Free In Bra Double Pump

Medela is launching a social collaboration with Kayla Itsines to support her breastfeeding journey with the company’s latest innovation, the Freestyle™ Hands-free Breast Pump, allowing mums to pump anywhere, anytime, hands-free. The global partnership intends to elevate the individual breastfeeding feeding journey of new parents and highlight the critical role that breast milk plays in maternal and infant health and development. With the new pump selling out in its first week of being live, and also gaining organic praise from fans of the brand such as Vogue Williams, who called it ‘game changing’, it is set to continue its vast success as it is restocked next week.

RRP: £299 https://shop.medela.co.uk/products/breast-pumps/medela-freestyle-hands-free-double-electric-wearable-breast-pump/