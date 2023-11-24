Christmas at Blenheim Palace launches in style as crowds flock to Sleeping Beauty spectacular

The much-loved Christmas experience returned in style at Blenheim Palace with visitors enjoying the enchanting themed state rooms inside the Palace and trail in the world-renowned gardens.

Both experiences, which run from November 17 to January 1 and present an unmissable date in the UK Christmas calendar within one of Britain’s architectural masterpieces.

Dominic Hare, Blenheim Palace CEO, said: “Our fantastic ongoing partnership with Sony Music enables us to present the beauty of the Palace both inside and out at a time of year so precious to families and loved ones.

The experiences are conceived and delivered with passion and imagination, providing a unique moment in time for all our Christmas visitors.”

Visitors followed the outdoor trail to discover heart-shaped arches glittering in the moonlight, glowing tunnels filled with stars and an eight-metre sphere filled with more than 20,000 moving LEDs – just some of the new displays to see this year.

Those enjoying the festive occasion experienced the return of the ever-popular dancing reflections in the colourful Cascades and magical Lakeside walk. A multitude of twinkling lights and seasonal sounds filled the air with festive fun, including a glimpse of Father Christmas.

Throughout the run, visitors can sample festive food in the East Courtyard as hand-picked street vendors bring an indulgent twist to the tempting treats on offer. Complete your walk under the stars with a *spiced winter warmer, *hot chocolate or *toasted marshmallow and share it with someone special.

Inside the Palace, marvel at the story of Sleeping Beauty which has been reimagined with a contemporary twist.

Explore the rooms transformed by the retelling of this classic fairy-tale for a new generation, from the Great Hall’s huge glistening Christmas tree to the candle-lit bedchamber where the Lilac Fairy watches over a sleeping Aurora.

Wander through the evil fairy’s lair filled with toads, potions and menacing crows, then on to the busy castle kitchen frozen in time. Watch out for spinning wheels, fluttering fairies and as the story unfolds, vines creeping everywhere.

Looking for a happy-ever-after, the Lilac Fairy helps True Love to find a way through the woods and together they reawaken the castle after 100 very sleepy years.

Besides the experiences, the Great Court will host the artisan Christmas Market until December 17 in the run-up to the big day.

Escape the bustle of the high street and discover a selection of treasurable gifts and enjoy some sweet indulgence. Browse the wooden chalets filled with a wide range of arts, crafts and tempting treats for foodies. There’s ceramics, textiles, homewares, jewellery and so much more.

Your very merriest Christmas starts here. Limited capacity with timed entry. Plan now to secure the date and time of your choice.

*Separate charges apply

From: 17 November 2023 to 1 January 2024 Limited capacity with timed entry, early booking advised. Indoor trail – first entry 10am; last entry 7pm (times may vary on selected dates). Outdoor trail (closed 20, 21, 27, 28 Nov; 4, 11, 25 December) – first entry 4.30pm, last entry 8.30pm (times may vary on selected dates).

Tickets from: Combined Adult £61.50, Concession: £59.50, Child (aged 3-16) £39.50, Family £179 (2 adults & 2 children). Parking after 10am: £10. Free entry to Christmas Market.

For full pricing and ticket information visit blenheimpalace.com/Christmas christmasatblenheim.seetickets.com

Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire. OX20 1UL