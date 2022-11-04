Celebrate Christmas with the much-loved Christmas classic THE SNOWMAN™ AND THE SNOWDOG, reimagined into an exciting live concert event. It’s the perfect festive treat for the whole family! TICKETS ON-SALE NOW HERE

This special event celebrates the 10th anniversary of the film’s release, with both matinee and evening shows at Birmingham Town Hall (December 17th) and London Theatre Royal Drury Lane (December 20th). The film’s magical soundtrack will be brought to life by its composers, Ilan Eshkeri and Andy Burrows, alongside a full orchestra and live band. The shows will also feature very special surprise guests performing classic Christmas songs.

THE SNOWMAN AND THE SNOWDOG, released in 2012, was directed by Hilary Audus and art directed by Joanna Harrison, both of whom worked as animators on the original film. The sequel was dedicated to the late John Coates, who was the producer of the original ‘The Snowman’ and was instrumental in getting THE SNOWMAN AND THE SNOWDOG into production.

Creating a sequel to the beloved Raymond Briggs’ BAFTA Award winning film THE SNOWMAN was always going to be a daunting task, but these last 10 years have seen the public embrace THE SNOWMAN AND THE SNOWDOG as part of their Christmas tradition. The same is true for Burrows’ & Eshkeri’s more modern take on the flying song ‘Walking In The Air’. Their song ‘Light the Night’ is now also a regular on the Christmas classics playlist.

The BAFTA-nominated score for THE SNOWMAN AND THE SNOWDOG was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios by Ilan Eshkeri and Andy Burrows. Eshkeri is best known for his film scores to Stardust and The Young Victoria as well as his live show and album project ‘Space Station Earth’, which was created in collaboration with The European Space Agency. Meanwhile Burrows’ catalogue of music includes a solo career alongside work with Razorlight and We Are Scientists.

The four one-off shows celebrate the 10th anniversary of the release of the film and follows the first sell-out live performances of THE SNOWMAN AND THE SNOWDOG in 2013 which The Upcoming called ‘a glisteningly festive and utterly magical masterpiece.’

THE SNOWMAN AND THE SNOWDOG CONCERT & FILM WITH LIVE ORCHESTRA

Dates (Matinee & Evening):

Saturday 17th December – Birmingham Town Hall

Tuesday 20th December – London Theatre Royal Drury Lane



